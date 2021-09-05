Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 108,761 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,761 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 175,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 41,785 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

