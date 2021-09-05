Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,578 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $59.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

