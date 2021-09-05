Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,264 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

