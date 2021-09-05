Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 62,856 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

