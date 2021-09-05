Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

