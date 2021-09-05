Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $423.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.04 and a 200 day moving average of $330.85. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $424.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

