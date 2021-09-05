NKN (NKN) Hits Market Cap of $370.12 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, NKN has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. NKN has a market cap of $370.12 million and approximately $49.27 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00153338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00230511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002640 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

