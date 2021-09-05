Noir (NOR) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Noir has a market capitalization of $104,520.90 and $222.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00343747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,515,000 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.