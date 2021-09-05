Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $206.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.70 and its 200 day moving average is $192.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

