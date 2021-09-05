Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

