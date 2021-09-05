Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 372,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

