Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Gentex by 768.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 696,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,446,000 after buying an additional 589,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

