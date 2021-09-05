Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,669. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average of $213.25.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.