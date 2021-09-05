Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 72,432 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 962.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

