Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $193.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

