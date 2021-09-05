Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,171,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

