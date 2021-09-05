Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,400 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 570,464 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

