Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,994 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.