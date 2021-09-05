Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 603 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $185.15 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

