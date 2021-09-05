Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Life Storage worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

