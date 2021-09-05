Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.