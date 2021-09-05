Nord Finance (NORD) 1-Day Volume Hits $715,469.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $715,469.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,904 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

