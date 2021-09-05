Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.00 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

