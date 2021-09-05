NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.52. 57,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,259. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

