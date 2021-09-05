NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,428.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

CIBR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 792,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,415. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

