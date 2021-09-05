NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.53. 1,124,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,627. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

