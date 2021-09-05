NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 99,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.