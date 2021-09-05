NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Bankshares by 25.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 145,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

UBSI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 260,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,376. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

