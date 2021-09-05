NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.