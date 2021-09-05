NTV Asset Management LLC Has $13.92 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.33. 167,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.