NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

UTF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

