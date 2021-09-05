NTV Asset Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

OEF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 85,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,706. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.59 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

