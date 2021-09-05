NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,350 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.