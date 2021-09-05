NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 2,580,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

