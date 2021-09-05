NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 371,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,723. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

