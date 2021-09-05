NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,710 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 352,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,953. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

