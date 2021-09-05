NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,150 Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of COM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

