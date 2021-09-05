NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,667,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

