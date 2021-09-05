NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during trading hours on Friday. 20,834,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

