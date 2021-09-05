NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

