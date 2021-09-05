NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SMH stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,238. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $275.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.52.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.