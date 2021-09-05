NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 71,002 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. 44,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

