NULS 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.11 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, NULS has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $67.96 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.