NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.94 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001371 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $68.54 million and $18.94 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

