Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Announces Earnings Results

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 225.34%.

Shares of NTRB remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and a P/E ratio of -20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutriband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

