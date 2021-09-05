Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Nutrien stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.