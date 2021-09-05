Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 70.5% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $273.76 million and approximately $167.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001339 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

