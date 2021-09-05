OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.82 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, OAX has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00126421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00833931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047719 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

