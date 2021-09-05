OctoFi (OCTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $10.70 or 0.00020705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $34,516.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00128232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00800071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046899 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.