OctoFi Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.49 or 0.00020901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $8.37 million and $126,026.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00124157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00842438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047520 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.